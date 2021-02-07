By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah,

Afenifere, Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), Anioma Redemption Group, Midwest Movement, South South-Groups and other eminent Nigerians demand for the scraping of 1999 Constitution in order to tackle the worsen security situation in the country.

The aggrieved Socio-cultural groups made this known during Zoom Conference meeting organized by Njenje Media Group and moderated by its CEO Maazi Tochukwu Ezeoke on the topic tagged, “Killer Herdsmen Invasion Of Southern Nigeria And The Middle-Belt Region, Causes And Solutions.”

The groups in a virtual meeting which lasted for three hours rejected continuous Fulani hegemony in Nigeria which is supported by the 1999 Constitutional.

Speaking during the conference, the spokesman of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin noted that the Southern region of the country can’t continue to leave together with Northern Nigeria with the 1999 Constitution. demanding for new constitution with an option to opt out if you are tired.

According to him, we cannot leave together with this constitution, let us write a new Constitution with an option to opt out if you are tired. What we have in Nigeria is a clash of Civilization.

The Afenifere Spokesman accused President Muhammadu Buhari of executing the agenda of Fulani people in Nigeria.

Also, in his presentation during the Conference, the President of SOKAPU, Jonathan Asake said the way out of the insecurity in the country is scrapping of 1999 Constitution and make provision for the new constitution.

He said there is ongoing agenda of Fulani to suppress every other region to their dictate which they have been able to achieve to some extent in the Southern Kaduna adding that Buhari’s regime is taking cover under 1999 Constitution to continue to allow Fulani to invade communities across the country.

According to him, it is agenda that predates Buhari’s government regime, taking cover under 1999 Constitution to allow Fulani to invade communities, protecting invaders, if you make attempt to protect yourself, you will be detained.

“There is deliberate plans to supplant and change demography of Southern part of the country and middle belt, the 1999 Constitution should be brought down to tackle problem facing the country. ”

Annko Briggs in her contribution agreed totally with the submission of other Speakers adding that her aim right now is survival of her Ijaw people because Nigeria is dead already.

“My aim is survival of my own Ijaw people because Nigeria is dead already, it is our own individual ethnic group that is alive. Nigeria is failed already, and I don’t not want my people to fail with Nigeria. I want my people to survive, ” Annko Briggs stated.

Briggs humorously noted that “God did not make Nigeria, Lugard did” She made this assertion persuading the listening audience to believe that the ravaging Herdsmen attack is slavery in nature and appears to be a vicious battle for hegemony. She strictly warned that our independence is paramount and therefore should not be sabotaged by any group.

Former Managing Director at Daar Communications Plc and President-General of the Midwest Movement, Dr Don Pedro Obaseki backed scraping of 199 Constitution.

Dr Obaseki opines that Nigeria is contraption badly coupled together, it is glaring that Nigeria is not a nation and it is necessary to dismantle faulty foundation of this country.

The Coordinator, Anioma Redemption, Comrade Delly Ajufo also supported scrapping of 1999 Constitution adding that National Assembly is fraudulent establishment through 1999 Constitution.

He lamented that there has been a consistent hatred from the Fulanis to other regions in Nigeria.

The Publisher of Ovation Magazine International, Chief Dele Momodu who also attended the conference, noted that what the Country is witnessing now is similar to what transpired during Military regime adding that President Buhari is well aware of what is going across the country because he reads Newspapers.

Secretary, Eminent Elders Forum, Dr Akin Fapohunda however submitted actionable proposal for restructured Nigeria campaigning for no election in 2023 until Nigeria is restructured.

Dr. Fapohunda demanded for the revival of 1963 Constitution while making his presentation at the Conference.