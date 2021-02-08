By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Abuja
Afenifere, Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), Anioma Redemption
Group, Midwest Movement, South South-Groups and other eminent
Nigerians demand for the scrapping of the 1999 Constitution in order to
tackle the worsen security situation in the country.
The aggrieved socio-cultural groups made this known during Zoom
conference meeting organized by Njenje Media Group and moderated by
its CEO Maazi Tochukwu Ezeoke on the topic tagged, “Killer Herdsmen
Invasion Of Southern Nigeria And The Middle-Belt Region, Causes And
Solutions.”
The groups in a virtual meeting which lasted for three hours rejected
continuous Fulani hegemony in Nigeria which is supported by the 1999
constitution.
Speaking during the conference, the spokesman of Afenifere, Yinka
Odumakin noted that the Southern region of the country can’t continue
to leave together with Northern Nigeria with the 1999 Constitution
demanding for new constitution with an option to opt out if you are
tired.
According to him, we cannot live together with this constitution; let
us write a new constitution with an option to opt out if you are
tired. What we have in Nigeria is a clash of civilization.
The Afenifere spokesman accused President Muhammad Buhari of executing
the agenda of Fulani people in Nigeria.
Also, in his presentation during the conference, the president of
SOKAPU, Jonathan Asake said the way out of the insecurity in the
country is to scrap the 1999 Constitution and make provision for a
new constitution.
He said there is ongoing agenda of Fulani to suppress every other
region to their dictate which they have been able to achieve to some
extent in the Southern Kaduna adding that Buhari’s regime is taking
cover under the 1999 Constitution to continue to allow Fulani to invade
communities across the country.
According to him, it is an agenda that predates Buhari’s government,
taking cover under the 1999 Constitution to allow Fulani to invade
communities, and protecting invaders; and if you make an attempt to protect
yourself, you will be detained.
“There is a deliberate plan to supplant and change the demography of
Southern part of the country and the Middle-belt. The 1999 Constitution
should be brought down to tackle problem facing the country ”
Annko Briggs in her contribution agrees totally with the submission of
other speakers adding that her aim right now is survival of her Ijaw
people because Nigeria is dead already.
“My aim is survival of my own Ijaw people because Nigeria is dead
already. It is our own individual ethnic group that is alive. Nigeria
has failed already, and I don’t want my people to fail with
Nigeria. I want my people to survive”, Annko Briggs stated.
Former managing director at Daar Communications Plc and
president-general of the Midwest Movement, Dr Don Pedro Obaseki backed
the scrapping of the 1999 Constitution.
Dr Obaseki opines that Nigeria is a contraption badly coupled together.
It is glaring that Nigeria is not a nation and it is necessary to
dismantle the faulty foundation of this country.
The coordinator, Anioma Redemption, Comrade Delly Ajufo also supported
scrapping of 1999 Constitution adding that National Assembly was a
fraudulent establishment through 1999 Constitution.
He lamented that there has been a consistent hatred from the Fulanis
to other regions in Nigeria.
The publisher of Ovation Magazine International, Chief Dele Momodu who
also attended the conference, noted that what the country is
witnessing now is similar to what transpired during the military regime
adding that President Buhari is well aware of what is going across the
country because he reads newspapers.
Secretary, Eminent Elders Forum, Dr Akin Fapohunda however submitted
actionable proposal for restructured Nigeria, campaigning for no
election in 2023 until Nigeria is restructured.