By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Abuja

Afenifere, Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), Anioma Redemption

Group, Midwest Movement, South South-Groups and other eminent

Nigerians demand for the scrapping of the 1999 Constitution in order to

tackle the worsen security situation in the country.

The aggrieved socio-cultural groups made this known during Zoom

conference meeting organized by Njenje Media Group and moderated by

its CEO Maazi Tochukwu Ezeoke on the topic tagged, “Killer Herdsmen

Invasion Of Southern Nigeria And The Middle-Belt Region, Causes And

Solutions.”

The groups in a virtual meeting which lasted for three hours rejected

continuous Fulani hegemony in Nigeria which is supported by the 1999

constitution.

Speaking during the conference, the spokesman of Afenifere, Yinka

Odumakin noted that the Southern region of the country can’t continue

to leave together with Northern Nigeria with the 1999 Constitution

demanding for new constitution with an option to opt out if you are

tired.

According to him, we cannot live together with this constitution; let

us write a new constitution with an option to opt out if you are

tired. What we have in Nigeria is a clash of civilization.

The Afenifere spokesman accused President Muhammad Buhari of executing

the agenda of Fulani people in Nigeria.

Also, in his presentation during the conference, the president of

SOKAPU, Jonathan Asake said the way out of the insecurity in the

country is to scrap the 1999 Constitution and make provision for a

new constitution.

He said there is ongoing agenda of Fulani to suppress every other

region to their dictate which they have been able to achieve to some

extent in the Southern Kaduna adding that Buhari’s regime is taking

cover under the 1999 Constitution to continue to allow Fulani to invade

communities across the country.

According to him, it is an agenda that predates Buhari’s government,

taking cover under the 1999 Constitution to allow Fulani to invade

communities, and protecting invaders; and if you make an attempt to protect

yourself, you will be detained.

“There is a deliberate plan to supplant and change the demography of

Southern part of the country and the Middle-belt. The 1999 Constitution

should be brought down to tackle problem facing the country ”

Annko Briggs in her contribution agrees totally with the submission of

other speakers adding that her aim right now is survival of her Ijaw

people because Nigeria is dead already.

“My aim is survival of my own Ijaw people because Nigeria is dead

already. It is our own individual ethnic group that is alive. Nigeria

has failed already, and I don’t want my people to fail with

Nigeria. I want my people to survive”, Annko Briggs stated.

Former managing director at Daar Communications Plc and

president-general of the Midwest Movement, Dr Don Pedro Obaseki backed

the scrapping of the 1999 Constitution.

Dr Obaseki opines that Nigeria is a contraption badly coupled together.

It is glaring that Nigeria is not a nation and it is necessary to

dismantle the faulty foundation of this country.

The coordinator, Anioma Redemption, Comrade Delly Ajufo also supported

scrapping of 1999 Constitution adding that National Assembly was a

fraudulent establishment through 1999 Constitution.

He lamented that there has been a consistent hatred from the Fulanis

to other regions in Nigeria.

The publisher of Ovation Magazine International, Chief Dele Momodu who

also attended the conference, noted that what the country is

witnessing now is similar to what transpired during the military regime

adding that President Buhari is well aware of what is going across the

country because he reads newspapers.

Secretary, Eminent Elders Forum, Dr Akin Fapohunda however submitted

actionable proposal for restructured Nigeria, campaigning for no

election in 2023 until Nigeria is restructured.