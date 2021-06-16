As Nigeria continue to experience insecurity orchestrated by Boko Haram terrorists, banditry, kidnapping among others, an upcoming music artiste, Amodu Eleojo, has lamented that insecurity was affecting the entertainment industry negatively.

Advertisements





Eleojo, who spoke with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, accused the federal government of playing politics with the security situation, thereby resulting to loss of lives and hurting the economy of the nation.

He said the present phase the country is passing through has negatively affected both the manufacturing and entertainment industry where many entrepreneurs make their livelihood.

“The federal government is increasingly becoming sentimental to sensitive matters which are of major concern and worries to Nigerian. If truly the government want a secured nation, I would suggest they should put away personal agendas and democratically pay attention to the ruling system of the country.

“To the government it is as if they do not care, because it does not affect them directly. So many industries are suffering from this, the entertainment industry is not an exemption. The entertainment industry is hoarding so many entrepreneurs who make their livelihood through it,” he said.

According to Eneojo, regardless of how apathetic the country may seem to be, everyone have a deep connection with the country, Nigeria.

“The problem of insecurity has been a lingering issue and this is as a result of the top government officials selfishness. At this stage it’s becoming very traumatic and disheartening. Every sector of the country is becoming vulnerable and unstable including the entertainment industry.

“Tours, shows, events and concerts are propelling activities that are very key to the industry but with the current impeding insecurity issues these are being brought to a halt,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Artiste who started his career in 2018 in Kogi State spoke while speaking on his career, said he took interest in music when he discovered he could sing along to so many songs and was very creative about it.

“I remember vividly in my early school days when I tried creating a band with other students whom I think could also sing. My dad’s love for reggae music also got me interested in music. He’s always listening to one of the reggae’s best, lucky dube at every chance he gets. That really made me paid attention to music, So I decided I could try creating music too.

“My younger brother, Nelson did inspired me to make music. He actually did not know much about music but he really loved music. Sometimes we could put on a particular song and go into a competition of “who knows how to sing best with the right lyrics” This really helped me, it made me know much of writing and composing songs at a very early age.

“We could go to a classroom, make use of the desk to create beats and write songs. We always made a freestyle of Olamide’s Ghost Mode and he particularly told me, I could be a very good musician. Since then I took it upon myself to discover that musical side of me,” he said.

The Musician with his Most Popular Song: “Gbege,” describe his type of music as more or less an afrobeat kind sound.

“Personally, I would describe my music as “the heart’s radio” I always express myself and put together my life experiences in my music. I do not really create music from abstract. I use the things around me, people’s experiences and events.

“I have a very simple creative process while making music or songs. I normally listen to a beat, probably a finished beat or a beat that is yet to be fully worked on but most importantly the beat would contain an hint of what the song would look like, I phantom a rhythm, which most times is an easy process if I know what I want to do at the moment after which I put into writing and then go into the recording process. Sometimes these procedures can come in no order. I could write before making a beat or put up a rhythm before the beat. So it comes in no order,” he said.

Speaking on who he would mostly like to collaborate with as he progresses in the industry, he said, “I do not really have a particular artiste in mind at the moment. But I have always loved to collaborate with Olamide and Tiwa Savage right from time, I really love their versatility and their style of music. There are both great artistes. Can’t wait to have them on a track soon.

“I have a debut an Extended Playlist (EP) which was released March 12, 2021. It is called “Trail the EP” It is my first ever body of work. I have five great songs on the EP. It was not an easy process putting out the EP because it’s my first time. It actually took me a year to make it a reality. It had some strenuous moments too right from the recording process to the release time. The EP is doing great and I’m happy people are loving it,” he said.

He however stated that the message as it relates to the music meant for everyone, “At least there’s a track that everyone or anyone can relate to. The messages or the lyrics on the EP are quite relatable. The tracks were more about love life( Fantasy) transactional love (Owo Ni Koko) Affirmation that African women are beautiful( African Lady) and the the need to celebrate and have fun despite one’s problem( Jaiye).”

Speaking on the impact the Internet have to the music business, Eneojo noted that It is really growing fast.

“The internet has made music business very easy. You can be at the comfort of your home and be earning in music through the internet. It has made selling of songs easy and you do not necessarily need to make a CD before you get your money. Streaming of songs is as a result of the internet and so many other opportunities the internet has created. Personally, I think the internet has done a lot for the music industry and it is business positively.

“I would love to perform all my songs though. But to pick one, I would choose “Gbege” I have a very strong connection with the song actually. Yes I do have connections with other of my songs but this particularly for now is what I would love to perform anytime,” he said.

A Graduated of University of Lagos, Eneojo described Olamide as his famous musicians to admire, that he has always admired Olamide because he inspired him at an early age.

“A very versatile artiste who is also very hardworking. So many things to learn from him. He is very consistent, humble and very supportive,” he said.