A group, Yiaga Africa, has said continuous voters registration observation report has revealed that insecurity is affecting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Continue Voter Registration (CVR) in Zamfara and Anambra states.

According to the report issued by the information officer of Yiaga Africa, Mohood Isah, in Gusau, Anka, Shinkafi, Zurmi and Bungudu LGAs in Zamfara State, citizens turnout to register is low.

Also, in Anambra and other states in the South-East, the confusion around the sit-at-home order on Mondays by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have also impacted on the exercise.

With the continuous voter registration (CVR) still ongoing Yiaga Africa’s Watching the Vote (WTV) trained observers continued to observe the process in 151 INEC registration centres across the six geo-political zones.

But in the report released yesterday which included findings from the observer reports for the period of August 09 to August 27, 2021, Yiaga Africa observed improvement on deployment from the first reporting period, covering July 26-August 6.

“This includes compliance to the commencement time of 9:00 am and keeping centres open until all intending registrants on the queue have been attended to.

“Yiaga Africa still reports the poor deployment of security personnel to the registration centres as shown in Appendix 1 and the near absence of political parties or their agents during this continuous voters registration exercise. Yiaga Africa notes that due to security threats in Gusau, Anka, Shinkafi, Zurmi and Bungudu LGAs in Zamfara state, citizens turnout to register was low. In Anambra and other states in the South-East, the confusion around the sit-at-home order on Mondays have also impacted on the exercise,” the report stated.