The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, yesterday charged the 1,100 recruits of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) not to compromise in protecting and preserving the territorial integrity of the country.

Amao gave the charge during the passing out parade of the 1,100 recruits of Basic Military Training Course 41 at the Military Training Center (MTC) NAF Base Kaduna.

He said they were graduating at a time the country was facing security challenges.

“As the gains of our troops are being consolidated, you may be deployed to operational theatres to contribute your quota to our national security,” he said.

Amao also charged the recruits to be innovative and take advantage of opportunities that would be provided through specialised training and re-training for proficiency in their chosen specialties.

“On our part, we will continue to focus on improving facilities while paying adequate attention to your welfare within available resources.

“We will continue to encourage personnel to be innovative and subordinate their personal interests to those of the service and the nation.” he added.

Amao urged them to operate within the rules of engagement as enumerated in the code of conduct for armed forces personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You must respect and protect the innocent and law-abiding civilians whom you are paid to defend We should always remember that good civil-military relations is a key component of a civilized society.

“Our duty is to protect all Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political inclinations,” Amao said. (NAN)