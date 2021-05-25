Ondo State governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has advised other regions in the country to adopt the Amotekun model in tackling the v security challenges confronting them.

The governor gave the piece of advice yesterday as one of the speakers at the annual conference of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) sessions on “Public Interest and Development Law” held at the Jogor Centre, Ibadan.

Akeredolu said local vigilantes or state security structures were very effective in tackling crime when viewed against the current national security architecture, especially the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

He said the experiences in Ondo State had confirmed that security issues were best handled with a large dose of local content.

The governor said posting of personnel from any part of the country who may not know the terrain of the community where he is to operate can never help in tackling insecurity in Nigeria.

Akeredolu stated that the Amotekun Corps had on severally discovered the hideouts of crime syndicates within some of the forests in Ondo State.

He said, “The efficacy of a state-owned security agency like Amotekun in checking crime cannot be over-emphasised. The success of this security unit goes to underscore the importance of state police in a federal system of government.

“It is only people living in a community that have access to the best intelligence report. It is they who understand the terrain. They know the network and will be able to apprehend suspects and criminals within the local community

“Apart from these facts, issues as to language barrier deter exchange of intelligence reports between the communities and “alien police officers.”

Akeredolu said it is also fundamental for the federal government to champion the creation of state police as a way of reducing the reliance on vigilance groups for protection.