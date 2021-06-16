The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is confronting the nation’s longstanding and deep-rooted security challenges, a group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the aiges of APC-Legacy Awareness Campaign (APC-LAC) has said.

To buttress this, it noted Nigeria acquired its first new Landing Ship Tank (LST) since 1979 under President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The group in a statement released to newsmen Tuesday in Abuja, and signed by the APC national youths leader, Ismaeel Ahmed, director general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman and the former APC national publicity Secretary mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu added that Nigeria Air Force (NAF) also received about 23 new aircraft since 2015 as part of the commitments of present administration to end insecurity.

It added that these are part of efforts by the APC-led government “is confronting Nigeria’s longstanding and deep-rooted security challenges.”

It also cited the launch of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, the new Police Act signed by President Buhari in 2020 which incorporates the concept of Community Policing to buttress President Buhari’s determination to secure the country.

It also added that none of Nigeria’s security challenges is new, stating that what is new is the boldness and commitment with which the Buhari Administration is confronting these age-old challenges.

“Even as several challenges persist across the country, we are confident that the interventions being implemented, many of which have not been seen in Nigeria’s recent history, will begin to yield fruit in the near future”, it stressed.

