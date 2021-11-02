Minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has urged security agencies in the country to upgrade their crime prevention strategies in fighting crime and criminality.

Aregbesola made the call in Abuja on Tuesday, when he declared open a three-day capacity workshop on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism, organised by the ministry in collaboration with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

He noted that while the security agencies in Nigeria are still operating an 18th century model of crime prevention, criminals are already operating a 22nd century crime model strategies.

The minister stated that as

terrorism, banditry and other serious cross border crimes continue to proliferate, law enforcement agencies and regulators must work together to prevent, identify, punish and deter financial crimes.

He maintained that the workshop has become imperative as one of the measures of developing and enhancing collective capacities to effectively tackle money laundering and terrorist financing in Nigeria.

Aregbesola added that the interior ministry, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and indeed the Nigerian Correctional Service, have key roles to play in efforts to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Earlier in a speech, commandant general of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi had appealed to the agencies to deploy more of the new technologies, to enable the Corps perform effectively and record more successes.

Audi revealed that the Corps has expanded its scope of investigative activities to include tracking the movements of proceeds of illegal oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism by thoroughly profiling the suspects and their accounts in order to establish whether funds realised from vandalism is laundered or used in financing terrorism.

Also speaking, the controller general of corrections, Haliru Nababa said the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) remains resolute in it’s commitment to carrying out it’s statutory mandate with high sense of dedication and responsibility, in consonance with the government policy directives on security and anti-corruption.