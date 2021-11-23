The spate of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other forms of crimes and criminality that intensely bedevil Katsina State, is gradually declining thereby returning the state to its revered pride of place as one of the most peaceful states in the country.

Before bandits and other criminals visited their reign of terror on Katsina, the state was known for peace and earned for itself the pride of place as home of hospitality. It is also known for its commerce and massive agricultural activities that have contributed immensely to the nation‘s economic growth.

However, residents especially those residing in the 13 worst hit council areas of Batsari, Danmusa, Safana, Faskari and others, witnessed a series of attacks perpetrated by bandits which led to killings, wanton destruction of properties. These attacks and killings led to the displacement of many from their homes.

With different measures taken by the Governor Aminu Bello Masari led administration, the situation is gradually becoming a history.

Indeed, one of such measures is the implementation of the containment order, recently signed by the Governor.

To frontally combat this rising and indeed worrying state of insecurity in the state, Governor Masari adopted different measures and recently signed the containment order which aims to curb security challenges.

Signed about two months ago, the containment order has got the buy-in of security agencies and hence is yielding fruitful results, leading to the decline of attacks in the frontline local government areas of the state.

The containment order, as a measure, is part of the collective approach adopted by the north-west states to rid the region of bad elements threatening peace and stability. The measure was essentially aimed at curtailing nefarious activities and ultimately guaranteeing the safety of lives and property which is the basic function of any government worth its name.

In adopting the containment measures in Katsina, Governor Masari signed an order restricting communication through GSM. This was done in collaboration with network providers in the affected areas. Good enough, the measure which led to the blocking of telephone services in the worst hit areas has succeeded in disconnecting the bandits from their informants and those providing them food, fuel and other essentials.

But even before the Governor signed the containment order, which is one of the different measures he took in the face of the worsening security situation, the administration of Governor Masari established 3-tier security structures in the local government areas with the engagement of community leaders and traditional rulers in security management.

In order to close the gap created by the 1976 local government reforms which made traditional rulers powerless in the affairs of security, the state government re-examined the system and brought on board the traditional institutions and other relevant stakeholders to participate directly in security decisions and management.

Accordingly, the local government law 2000 was also amended to create 3-tier security committees, comprising local government, districts and village security committees across the 34 LGAs of the state. They are to provide information to the security agencies for effective policing, and to ensure arrest of offenders, handing them over as well as collaborating with security operatives in the general maintenance of law and order at the level of local governments, districts, villages and wards.

Plausibly, the central working committee under the chairmanship of the secretary to the government of the state, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, organised sensitization workshops and inaugurated the local government security committees in the three senatorial districts of Katsina, Daura and Funtua.

Undoubtedly, the strategy is making a headway especially, with the vigorous participation of communities on security matters right in their localities, and thereby reducing lawlessness and crimes across the state.

Interestingly, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, while presenting the 2022 proposed budget of economic resilience to the state house of assembly, thanked the state assembly for the speedy passage of the local government amendment law which has become the ladder to the successes gained.

Obviously making an assessment of the Containment Order, Masari, while speaking to the state House of Assembly during the budget presentation, said it was crucial to the success so far recorded.

„The measure which was a collective resolve of the north-west states to rid the region of its common security challenges is, among others, aimed at restricting communication, food and fuel supplies to the suspected armed bandits and kidnappers to curtail their nefarious activities especially in the frontline local governments.

„The strategy has so far succeeded in strangulating activities of the bandits and weakening their capacity for attacks.“

The governor further added that his administration has not left the Judiciary arm behind in the quest to bring lasting peace and security in the state, saying the Judiciary came up with the community conflict resolution centres across the state, which are now use as avenues to ensure peaceful co-existence among the people living in the same community.

The centres, according to him, were also designed to keep proper records on people that buy houses and land or those that rented houses in the community, and to as well as handle simple, civil and non-criminal cases.

He maintained that with the centres established across the state, congestion will no doubt reduce in the courts of law.

„ it is imperative to mention that the state government has been up and doing in providing the needed support to the security agencies.

„Apart from the provision of office, residential and hotel accommodation and other adhoc support, the State Government releases funds monthly for maintenance of security operational vehicles and equipment as well as troops and personnel allowance for the following: Security intervention and security surveillance programmes; Joint security operation; Sharan Daji; operation Mesa; Puff Adder operation; joint security operation-sahel sanity among others“, he said.

The governor clarified further that the state government had recently launched another special joint clearance operation by security agencies, with the assistance of members of the Katsina security initiative and vigilante groups who were trained for that purpose.

He said: „These have been yielding positive results through dislodgment of criminals from their hideouts and recovery of rustled animals and returning them to their rightful owners, while kidnapped victims were being rescued and reunited with their respective families.“

Also, speaking on the successes so far recorded since the start of the implementation of the containment order, the secretary to the government of the state, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, said banditry activities have declined from the months of September to date.

Inuwa said the state „witnessed a decline in activities of bandits as it relates to kidnapping, cattle rustling and other forms of criminality, when compared to previous months of July and August, 2021. These and other associated successes are attributed to the impact of the security challenges (containment) order emplaced by the state government.

„This measure coupled with the ongoing offensive operations have significantly impacted on the ability of the criminal elements to traverse the forest or communicate with their informants or relatives of kidnap victims. Furthermore, the measure has also limited bandits‘ access to cattle markets to sell off rustled and stolen animals, in order to secure funds for purchase of arms and ammunition. Thus, we have witnessed a decline in all banditry related activities.

Inuwa further noted that In spite of the successes recorded since the commencement of the containment order, the bandits elements across in the frontline local government areas have been unrelenting in devising new strategies aimed at circumventing the impact of the containment order, lamenting that the strategies range from attacking motorists and motorcyclists to siphon petrol from their fuel tanks, to ransacking communities and coercing villagers to sourcing PMS on their behalf..

„Nevertheless, the efforts of the security agencies are indeed commendable, especially the arrest of such elements, majority of whom are now facing prosecution.

„On the whole, the statistics with regards to banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling from the commencement of the Containment Order to date has revealed a drastic reduction in the number of reported cases.

„For instance, for the period July/ August, 2021, there were a total of 173 reported kidnap incidents affecting 475 persons; whereas for September/October, 2021, 61 kidnap incidents occurred with 201 victims. Banditry cases for the same corresponding periods were: 97 incidents for July/August, 2021 with 130 deaths and 57 injured; and 56 incidents for September/October, 2021 with 83 deaths and 58 injured.“

Inuwa added that from March to September, suspects arrested are: „42 persons under investigation and 216 under prosecution, while from September to date on the other hand, 244 suspects were arrested; 33 under investigation and 80 were under prosecution.“

Reiterating that the containment order has been strategically adopted to curb insecurity confronting the state, urging members of the public and indeed good citizens of the state to give government maximum cooperation by reporting activities of informants and people with suspicious character to the law enforcement agencies.

He then appreciated for the support and understanding of the general public and other well-meaning individuals and groups, calling for more corporations and understanding, as he described the containment order as a child of necessity put in place not to hurt or cause hardship to the citizens of the state, but to accomplish its driving objective of arresting the emerging situation that was becoming a threat to peace, order and collective well-being of the people.

The successes recorded through the implementation of the Containment Orser is obvious enough and shows clearly that Masari‘s administration has now found the right key to tackle the challenges of insecurity in the state.