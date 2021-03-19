BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Benue State Police Command has announced the restriction on commercial motorcycle movement in Makurdi, the State capital from 8pm to 6am.

Our Correspodent gathered that the ban is sequel to the increasing rate of crime rates in the State Capital which is usually carried out by Motorcyclists Popularly called ‘Okada’

The Command Public Relations Officer DSP Catherine Anene in a statement disclosed that the command has observed an increase in movement of motorcycles beyond 8pm and ordered Police officers to reenforce the restriction as earlier announced by the state Government in 2016 for peaceful co-existence

The PPRO who recalled that the Benue State Government under the leadership of Governor Samuel Ortom on the 16th of May, 2016, announced the restriction on commercial motorcyclists movement in Makurdi between 8pm to 6am.

“This pronouncement was made following reports that criminal acts in the Benue State capital are carried out on motorcycles including the murder of one of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Mr Denen Igbana who was shot dead at his residence in Makurdi by assailants who came on Motorcycles.

“So we as a Command we want to remind Benue Citizens that this order remains enforced till date, whoever violate it will be arrested and prosecuted according to the Law”

“This has come to stay, because the command has observe an increase in the movement of motorcycles beyond 8pm so the ban will help in reducing criminal activities to the barest minimum in the State.”

Recalled that Governor Ortom, had also banned the operations of Okada and Toyota Corolla popularly called Duck-Nyash in Sankera axis comprising, Kastina-Ala, Ukum and Logo local governments following the incessant attacks by banditory that led to the killing of Chief Dr Terkura Suswam, the elder brother to Senator Gabriel Suswam and other people in the area.