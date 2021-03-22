In this report, TARKAA DAVID, looks at efforts by the Kaduna State government in tackling the raging insecurity in the face of dwindling resources.

Beyond the familiar pattern of ethical degeneration and moral depravity which had led to the systematic and institutionalised erosion of personal and collective peace, safety, stability and harmony within the country, the recurring incidents of insecurity and lack of value for human lives in recent times have defied logical thinking. Kaduna and some other neighbouring states have had a fair share of insurgency in the North East which later spilled over to the North West and North Central in the form of banditry, kidnapping and herders/farmers clashes.

Lately, Kaduna has been enmeshed in a firebox of insecurity that has led to scores of deaths of innocent civilians, abduction of students, kidnapping. The insecurity challenge has assumed daunting dimensions, leaving the state government and the citizens to rue the loss of their loved ones, investments and absence of safety in most parts of the state.

The spate of violent crimes such as armed banditry, abductions, religious intolerance, and others has increasingly become the regular signature that characterises life in the country. The Kaduna State government had tried everything from “force-for-force” to diplomacy but the problem seems to rise with greater monstrosity like the proverbial phoenix.

There has also been strong advocacy for a multi-stakeholder intervention to the insecurity question instead of relying on military options alone but the problem kept persisting.

Pundits have insisted that this may not be unconnected with the increasing ethnic hate, religious bigotry, political rivalry and a growing population of disgruntled citizens in the state who feel that they have been given very limited or no access to the common patrimony.

The Kaduna State government, as part of efforts to nip the problem in the bud, took a bold step by creating the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in 2019. Speaking recently at the presentation of the state’s 2020 Annual Security Report, the state governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, said the decision to create the ministry was borne from lessons learnt from security events from 2015-2019.

He said it was sobering reading because it is a factual account of a challenging situation, adding that it reflects the pains of individuals, families and communities buffeted by the brutal antics of criminals and outlaws, which further explains the measures being undertaken by the Kaduna State Government to manage the tough times in the security sector with the support of the military, police and other security agencies.

The 2020 report sighted by LEADERSHIP contains data and analysis of the main security issues in the state and also explains the nature of the security events across the three senatorial districts of the state in the period covered.

According to the governor, these are official and recorded statistics, and it is quite possible that more unreported crimes may have been committed in the State.”

He reiterated the state’s solidarity with the victims of insecurity and reaffirmed resolve to continue to protect the people, and stop the criminals. He said the state government has used the limited tools available to a subnational to address these dire times, adding that since then, many states have followed suit.

He noted: “The victims of these outlaws cut across our state, even if certain narratives have tried to disguise sheer criminality in ethno-religious or regional hues, depending on the identity of the victims.

“Since 2015, we have supported the federal security agencies deployed in our state with vehicles and other logistics. Security incidents in the 2016-2019 period ranged from communal clashes to cattle-rustling, kidnappings, robberies and murders. Lessons learned from managing these incidents during our first-term informed our decision to establish the first sub-national Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs at the beginning of our second-term in 2019.

“The mandate of the Ministry is to manage the state government’s relationship with the federal security agencies deployed in the state and to coordinate their activities towards securing our people in an atmosphere of unprecedented challenges. This entails building strong relationships with these agencies. Through the Ministry, the state is deepening intelligence gathering from communities. It also runs the 24-hour Operations Room.

“The Kaduna State Government has also invested in technology to help our security agencies secure the state better. A CCTV network is being deployed in Kaduna metropolis while vigorous arrangements for consistent operations of the drones (UAVs) Mr. President commissioned in 2019 are being explored.

“We are also building and equipping a world-class forensic laboratory to assist our security agencies in the detection, investigation and prevention of crimes.”

Gov El-Rufai said Kaduna State adopted collaboration as a security tool. “Together with Niger State and our neighbors in the North-west, we put together resources to fund military operations against bandits in the Kamuku-Kuyambana forest range that straddles the region. Regrettably, this 2015 initiative was not sustained or expanded into a campaign of continuous, simultaneous operations against the bandits across our vast region,” he explained.

He said the failure to contain and defeat criminals in one place had emboldened them to develop a near-nationwide footprint thus endangering national cohesion.

“Our lived experience in managing these tough times has persuaded us that there must be an urgent national effort to strengthen our security forces.”

The governor who has consistently pushed for community police and devolution of power between the federal government and states of the federation also made a strong case for the military and police, saying they need modern technology, advanced armaments, equipment and more boots on the ground, even as he observed that the security of communities depends on the robust projection of state power, which could only be done with sufficient security numbers to overpower and deter criminals.

He noted that the prerogatives of the state need to be asserted at this time and not merely proclaimed.

Governor el-Rufai continued: “The people we put in uniform must never be placed in avoidable danger, outgunned or outnumbered by non-state actors. In our view, critical to multiplying and reinforcing state power is a decentralization of policing.

“There simply are not enough police officers in Nigeria and the idea of policing such a vast, federal republic of nearly a million square kilometers in a unitary manner is not pragmatic. This arrangement has already proven inadequate and we should promptly replace it with state police and other levels of policing.”

He, therefore, commended Senator Uba Sani for introducing four bills in the 9th Senate to amend the Constitution and related statutes to enable the establishment of State Police to complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police.

He further urged the leadership and membership of the two chambers of the National Assembly to expeditiously enact these bills into law which contain adequate regulatory standards and safeguards to enable State and Community Policing throughout Nigeria, without any fear of abuse.

“Part of the soft tools we have developed in Kaduna State is the Peace Commission, empowered to engage our communities and incline them towards a peaceful resolution of differences,’’ he said.

We are also supporting the House of Kaduna Family as a vital platform for religious leaders to promote common humanity across our diversity. We commend the leaders responsible for the ongoing community-level peace processes underway in Zangon-Kataf and Jema’a local government areas.”

Governor el-Rufai said banditry activities have severely impacted the rural economy and shaken the confidence of citizens, chasing farmers from their land, putting food security at risk, displacing communities, stealing property and depriving people of their right to life.

“We must put a stop to these criminal acts and enable our people to live their lives in peace and safety. This is a most urgent task,’’ he said.

Our position in Kaduna State has been clear, unequivocal and consistent. Bandits, cattle rustlers and armed militias must be degraded and decimated to a state of unconditional submission to constituted authority. We will neither negotiate with criminals of any description nor support any grant of amnesty.

“Criminal gangs, bandits, insurgents, and ethnoreligious militias made a conscious choice to challenge Nigeria’s sovereignty and menace our citizens. These criminals must be wiped out immediately and without hesitation”, he declared.