By Tunde Oguntola, Igho Oyoyo |

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has faulted frequent calls in some quarters for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari each time there is an issue around insecurity, saying such calls were irresponsible and amount to playing “dirty politics”.

Mohammed who stated this during a meeting with members of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) in Lagos yesterday also described the recent killing of defenceless farmers in Borno State by the Boko Haram group as an act of cowardice and savagery.

He stressed that the devilish group’s act of going after soft targets is a sign of weakness and desperation, especially after they had suffered huge setbacks in the hands of the military in recent times.

The minister said the president was elected in 2015 for a four-year term and re-elected in 2019 for another four-year term, adding that no amount of hysterical calls for resignation would prevent him from serving out his second term.

He said before President Buhari assumed office, Boko Haram could stroll into any city, especially in the North, to carry out deadly attacks.

The minister noted that Abuja, the nation’s capital, Kano, Maiduguri, Jos, Damaturu, among others, were regularly targeted and motor parks, Churches, Mosques, shopping complexes were not spared.

He said today, suicide bombers having a field day detonating bombs and killing innocent people is a thing of the past.

He added: “In the wake of the killings, there have been calls in some quarters for Mr. President to resign. Well, let me say here that this call amounts to playing dirty politics with the issue of security, and it is cheap and irresponsible.

“Calling on the president to resign every time there is a setback in the war on terror is a needless distraction and cheap politicking. Let’s stop playing politics with the issue of security.”

The minister described the recent killing of farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists as an act of cowardice and savagery by “a group of deranged terrorists”.

He said the killing is not a true reflection of the progress being made by the military against Boko Haram.

He continued: “The modus operandi of a losing terror group is to go after soft targets in order to stay relevant. It’s not only Boko Haram that does that. In 2019, Al-Shabab attacked DusitD2 Complex in Nairobi, Kenya, killing more than 20.

“Similarly, the Peshawar School massacre of December 16, 2014 in Pakistan, carried out by six gunmen affiliated with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, left about 150 people dead, most of them students. Let’s also note that fighting terrorism is an asymmetric war, as opposed to conventional war, hence even the best military in the world still suffers occasional setbacks in this kind of war.

“The truth, which will rankle some people, is that Boko Haram is today badly degraded and can only carry out cowardly attacks like the one against defenceless farmers over the weekend. No nation, no matter how powerful, is immune to attacks on soft targets. 9-11 happened/despite the prowess of the most powerful army in the world”.

He stressed that Boko Haram’s only oxygen today is publicity, adding that this is why they rushed to release a video claiming responsibility for the killing of the farmers.

He stated: “Please note that that video was shared to instill fear in the civil populace and maintain relevance in the eyes of their sponsors. There is no truth to the reason for their action.

“We, therefore, appeal to the general public to provide information about the insurgents to security forces to assist them in ending the war on terror, and we urge Nigerians to continue to support the men and women in uniform, many of whom have made the supreme sacrifice to keep our nation safe”.

On the #EndSARS protests, he said while the protests and the subsequent violence were on, fake news and disinformation were the order of the day.

He said social media was used for mobilization, and it was also used to guide arsonists and looters to certain properties, both public and private.

The minister said, “Pictures of celebrities and even non-Nigerians who were supposedly killed at Lekki Toll Gate made the rounds on social media, only for those celebrities to say they were alive, and for discerning Nigerians to disprove many of those listed as killed at Lekki Toll Gate.

“Yes, you, the members of NPAN, are newspaper proprietors. But you are not immune to social media malaise. Every newspaper today has online editions that attract a lot of traffic, meaning they also leverage on social media in their publishing business.

“If the online editions of newspapers become afflicted with the same fake news/disinformation syndrome, then there is trouble. Papers, online or offline, found to have carried fake news, may lose their credibility and public trust with disastrous consequences.

“This is why we have decided to enlist your support for our quest to ensure the responsible use of social media.

“Regulating content, which many have been misinterpreted to mean stifling press freedom or free speech, is not peculiar to this country. It is a subject of debate in most parts of the world, especially the West. It is not true that the federal government will shut the internet. It is not our intention to stifle the press. What we have to do is to ensure a responsible use of social media. Why is this a problem, especially for responsible users of social media platforms?

“This brings me to an issue that concerns NPAN. During the crisis, almost all newspapers fell for the hoax that there was a massacre at the Lekki Toll Gate. Screaming headlines of 70 or more people shot dead at the Lekki Toll Gate made the front pages of newspapers, without a shred of evidence,” he said.

He noted that it was baffling how newspapers, which were supposed to have reporters and photographers on ground at the Lekki Toll Gate, fell for such a hoax.

“Did they also rely on the fake news and disinformation that permeated social media? Why shouldn’t the newspapers have led the narrative with verifiable figures and well-grounded sources?”

He added: “Had the papers done this, perhaps the likes of CNN, which were misled by social media, would not have goofed so badly as they did. We want to appeal to you to carry out a painstaking review of your coverage of the protest and its aftermath with a view to ensuring that such never happens again.

“Even when the federal government challenged CNN for its professional failure reflected in the lack of balance and fairness in its so-called investigative report that relied solely on social media nuggets and videos, some newspapers still didn’t see what we saw, until CNN itself backtracked!

FG Commends LEADERSHIP Over Editorial On CNN

“Please permit to thank the publishers of the LEADERSHIP newspaper for their well-researched and well-written editorial of Dec. 1, 2020 entitled; ”CNN, Don’t Mess With Nigeria.” The newspaper showed a clear understanding of the issues at stake and did not mince words in highlighting them,” he added.

He urged NPAN, as a major stakeholder, to work with government and other stakeholders to check the menace of fake news and disinformation that has the capability to aggravate Nigeria’s fault lines as a nation and set the citizens against one another.

“Another issue that should be of concern to the NPAN is the mindless and savage killing and maiming of security agents, especially police personnel and soldiers, during the protests.

“While the reporting concentrated on the hoax massacre, the gruesome attacks on security agents became mere footnotes. This is capable of demoralizing the security agencies. As we uphold the rights of all citizens, let’s also realize that security men and women have their rights too! Let’s give their plight the attention it deserves.

“For the records, six soldiers and 37 policemen were killed all over the country during the crisis. Also, 196 policemen were injured, 164 police vehicles were destroyed and 134 police stations were burnt down.

“In addition, the violence left 57 civilians dead, 269 private, corporate facilities burnt, looted, vandalized, 243 government facilities burnt, vandalized and 81 government warehouses looted.”

He said in accordance with the directive of the president, ministers had since gone back to their respective states to meet with stakeholders in the wake of the protests and its aftermath.

The minister said this was in addition to what they were doing in meeting media stakeholders.

“A federal government delegation has also visited the various zones to consult with stakeholders. The outcome of these

consultations will feed into an overall review of the whole crisis by the federal government,” he added.

PMB Addresses Reps Thursday

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has said that President Muhamadu Buhari would next week Thursday brief it on the true state of security of the nation, against the backdrop of last weekend’s killing of 43 farmers in Borno State.

The chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, who disclosed this to journalists yesterday, said next Thursday or upper Tuesday is the expected date for the presidential briefing.

Kalu said, “Security is top most on his agenda at the moment, that is why in the course of next week since we just finished today, I’m

sure he will be able to adjust his programmes, I know Tuesday may not be feasible because we have NEC meeting. So we are looking at Thursday or upper Tuesday, the date is not yet definite.

“As the speaker said yesterday, it will be out of place since we were not summoning, when you summon you give date and time, but this is a back channel diplomacy, legislative diplomacy. We are not compelling, we are inviting, and when you invite you rub minds to find out the availability of the person you’re inviting.

“That was what the leadership did yesterday, they engaged with Mr. President and instead of mandating him to appear on a particular-day, they rubbed minds on when it will be convenient for him to appear and he accepted.

“We have an estimate of when we think it’s going to be. In every matter of urgent public importance, time is of the essence and based on that and in the wisdom of the president he’s not delaying but prioritising it.”

The House spokesman, responding to questions on the constant calls for the sack of the service chiefs, said it would be one of the issues the House would discuss with President Buhari.

“We are looking for solutions, it’s not about the visit of the president, it’s about solution seeking mechanism, we are looking for strategies that will help us find solutions. The visit of the president happens to be one of them.

“What will it afford the House? What we want from him is to do an analysis of the security sector. Mr President what are your strengths so far, your weaknesses? We think these are your weaknesses, if we believe that not changing the service chiefs is a weakness we will mention it as well. Mr President, what are your threats; how can we help with these threats to convert them to opportunities?”

Kalu also said the legislature was still engaging the service chiefs because they are still serving the nation and lawmakers cannot boycott them as doing so would be a disservice to the nation and her citizens.