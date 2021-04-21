BY BERNARD TOLANI DADA, Uyo

The Archbishop Methodist Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Uyo, Most Reverend Chimezuo Nwamkpa has urged the federal government to rejig the nation’s security machinery to check the current violent crime wave.

In a nine-point communiqué issued and made available to newsmen in Uyo at the end of 26th Annual Synod of the church held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital on the theme, ” Watch and Pray” Archbishop Nwamkpa observed that challenges facing the nation had impacts on the state and churches in particular and appealed to federal government to deal with them holistically.

He listed issues affecting the nation as kidnapping, terrorism, insurgency, and banditry and encouraged Nigerians to be morally upright, sensitive and vigilant so that they would not be wiped out in these calamities.

The communiqué signed by Archbishop Nwamkpa and Lay President Arc Sunday Bassey reads in part, “Synod appreciates the Prelate, His Eminence, Dr Samuel Emeka Kanu Uche, JP, for the insightful theme, ‘Watch and Pray’, which is very apt and timely at a time when the world is grappling with insecurity and terrorism. Synod calls on government at all levels to reappraise their anti-terrorism strategy, while also encouraging Nigerians to be morally upright, spiritually sensitive and increasingly vigilant.”

He commended the federal government for effective handling of Covid-19 pandemic but regretted that ongoing social investment programmes did not get to most vulnerable persons in the society .

The Synod mentioned social investment programmes to include: conditional cash transfer , Covid-19 National Survival Fund, Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme ( P-YES) Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme ( AADS), N-Power, Target Credit Facility , Financial Moratoriums as well as other relief handouts of the federal government saying such packages were not received by the real beneficiaries.

