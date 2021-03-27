By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Nigerian have again been charged to continue to intercede for the nation as well as pray for its leaders at All levels in the face of challenges bedevilling it

Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar as well as the leader of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi made the submission at a special prayer session organised Friday night at the National Mosque in Abuja.

The national prayer for peace and unity in Nigeria was led by the World leader of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Religious Movement, Sheikh Muhammadul Mahy Niass and the Grand Khalifa, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.

Sheikh Bauchi advised religious leaders in the country to preach and pray for continuous peace and stability of the country, adding that it is only when there is a peace that the country can progress and record meaningful development.

On his part, Emir Bayero asked Nigerians to be patient and think the way forward for the country.

He said; “I am extremely delighted to be here to put our heads together and pray for the peace, unity and harmony as well as progress of our nation. Indeed when thousands of people gather for a purpose and the purpose is for the unity, peace and stability of the country, that shows people really respect the tradition. People respect their authorities and people live in their country. So, I am not surprised that the crowd is huge.

“Secondly, I must thank President Muhammadu Buhari for giving us the honour of seeing him earlier on Friday and I must thank the leader of the Tijjaniyya sect as well as all other Ulamas and government officials who have supported this prayer.

“My message to Nigerians is that they should continue to pray for their leaders so that they will have the heart to look at what the common man is facing and help him out of any difficulty. Secondly, I will also ask that we be patient and put our heads together to succeed”.

The Etsu Nupe equally tasked Nigerians to continue to live in peace and harmony, saying violence is an ill-wind that blows no one no good.