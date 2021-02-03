By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

A former special assistant to the president, Dr Umar Ardo has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to summon a national council of state meeting over the ethnic tensions arising from the security crisis in the country.

Ardo who was a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa state, also urged the president to act fast to address the security crisis before the nation plunges into a conflagration.

The former lecturer at the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna state, said the silence and apparent inaction of government on this simmering calamity is disastrous, and therefore no longer tolerable.

He said “the rampant acts of lawlessness, kidnappings and killings being perpetrated by mostly Fulani herdsmen all over the place, and the irresponsible and provocative statements coming from the various so-called Miyetti Allah groups, and the morbid attacks and horrific vilification and demonization of the Fulbe people by other ethnic nationalities across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari needs to immediately convene a meeting of the National Council of State, and then an all encompassing national conference to discuss and conclusively resolve a looming catastrophe and hovering dark clouds, if Nigeria is to survive as an entity.”

He lamented that video clips blaming, castigating, threatening and even attacking the Fulanis as villains and enemies of the nation has become commonplace.

“While it is a fact that some Fulani herdsmen have over the years constituted themselves into societal danger as kidnappers, robbers,

rapists, etc., however, traditional political opponents of the Fulanis and ethnic extremists have also seized this unfortunate situation to

set the nation against the Fulani ethnic group and the caliphate establishment as a whole to achieve their iniquitous political objectives”, he said.