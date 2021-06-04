The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Imo State, Anthony Obinna, has raised the alarm over the spate of insecurity in the State even as he called on Governor Hope Uzodimma to convoke a meeting of all stakeholders to address the situation.

The cleric made the call in an open letter titled, “Stop the Killings – Convoke a Ceasefire Meeting – Save Imo State – A charge to Governor Uzodimma and to all Stakeholders” in Owerri.

According to him, he personally saw 35 corpses dumped at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri and people remanded at the Owerri Correctional Centre, describing the situation as disturbing.

Obinna said, “On Thursday, the 3rd of June 2021, I visited the Owerri Federal Medical Centre Mortuary. As I painfully surveyed the thirty five corpses stark naked on the bare floor, stealthy dumped there within the last few days, victims of runaway killers, military, Police and unknown gunmen, with no identification on them. I thought of many others who have been kidnapped, taken to unknown locations, killed and even butchered, as we continue to hear. Imo is bleeding.”

Further, he added, “On Wednesday 26th May 2021, I personally went to the Federal Correctional Centre Owerri to see the one hundred and six young men arrested from various locations, accused and changed to court jointly for planning to commit ‘a treasonable felony’. They are yet to be released.”

The fiery cleric called on Governor Uzodimma as the chief security officer of of the state to step up and stop the killings, saying: “On behalf of the already killed and even more, on behalf of the living now threatened daily with brutal death, I charge Governor Hope Uzodimma as the Chief Security Officer for Imo people to step up and stop the killings by whoever is responsible for them. I equally charge all users and abusers of guns and deadly weapons to stop the killings, to renounce violence and to denounce any show of pride in killing human beings.”

Archbishop Obinna noted that in 2020, concerned about threats and acts of invasion into farmlands by herdsmen, he reached out to the governor and other Igbo leaders to help protect the people and defend their lands.

“The charge was provoked by threats and acts of invasion of our farmlands by Fulani herdsmen. Now our way very lives are at stake as killings of Imo people are taking place in broad daylight and at nights by officially and unofficially armed men. Imo people are on the run from known and unknown gunmen. There is scare in the air and anxiety in the ground,” the open letter reads.

The Catholic Archbishop appealed to the governor to convoke a ceasefire meeting involving all stakeholders.

He said, “I urge the governor to convoke a ceasefire meeting of all Imo stakeholders, no matter their disposition or leaning, for a concerted approach to quench the bloody fire already ravaging Imo people and destroying Imo State – Save Imo people – Save Imo State. Into your hands o Lord we commend Imo State.”