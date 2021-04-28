BY ANGELA NKWO-AKPOLU, Owerri

A form of heaviness appears to have enveloped Owerri, capital of Imo State since the attack at the country home of the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

This is even as residents have called on Governor Uzodimma to return and take charge.

Residents woke up to see an abandoned heavy-duty truck laden with condemned iron scraps blocking traffic on the busy Warehouse roundabout, yesterday.

The development caused heavy vehicular and human traffic along the busy Assumpta, Bank road, Umezurike and Okigwe roads amongst others.

This is even as pedestrians were made to walk with hands raised in the air.

Already, the Imo Government House area which houses the state police command and the correctional centre had been condoned off since the break in into the correctional centre on April 5, Easter Monday.

Road users are subjected to long hours in traffic even as most of the roundabouts have been demolished for reconstruction.

A female trader, Mrs Gift Anyanwu lamented that traders dealing on perishable goods were the worst hit as they spend valuable time on chaotic traffic, saying it appears that God has left the city.