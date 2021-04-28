ADVERTISEMENT

By OBINNA OGBONNAYA, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State government and the family of the late Supreme Court Justice, Justice Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta, yesterday announced the indefinite postponement of the burial citing insecurity in the state.

A statement signed by the state commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr Uchenna Orji, said that a new date for the burial would be announced later.

The statement noted: “This is to inform the general public that due to security reasons, all funeral arrangements between the 28th to 30th April, 2021, scheduled to mark the burial of His Lordship, Hon. Justice Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta, Justice of the Supreme Court, at Abakaliki and Ukawu are hereby postponed indefinitely. New dates shall be announced later”.

Barr Orji noted that the state government, the deceased family and the burial planning committee regret any inconvenience the postponement might have caused the public.