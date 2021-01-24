By Obinna Ogbonnaya Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi has imposed a curfew in Effium community from 4pm to 8am on daily basis with effect from Sunday, 24th January, 2021, untill normalcy returns to the affected community.

In a state signed by Hon Orji Uchenna Orji, State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation further directs the Security Agencies to ensure the strict enforcement of the curfew.

He also urged them to deal decisively with any person or group of persons involved in killings and or destruction of property of the people no matter whose ox is gored.

He deeply frowns at the unabated violence and wanton destruction of lives and property in Effium community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area.