More Nigerians are predisposed to mental illness due to kidnapping, banditry and fuel scarcity amidst the current economic hardship in the country, the Psychiatrists Association of Nigeria has said.

President of the Association, Prof. Taiwo James Obindo, noted that stress is a major predisposing factor to mental illness, saying that if an individual finds it difficult to overcome the normal stresses of life then the person cannot be said to be mentally healthy.

Quoting the World Health Organisation (WHO) data, Obindo said one out of four Nigerians is at risk of developing mental illness. 20 to 30 per cent of Nigerians are labouring under significant mental illness, meaning that 40 to 60million Nigerians are having mental illness.

citing the present security and economic situation in the country, Obindo said that the statistics are no longer realistic.

“In the last few years, Kidnapping, attacks, social economic downturn, even

the fuel scarcity, you know that stress is a major predisposing factor to mental illness. All of us are faced with challenges here and there. If an individual is not able to realise his or her potential and overcome the normal stresses of life, that person cannot be said to be healthy.

“If you compare it to allover the world, we have greater predisposition to developing mental health illness and what figure that has been given before must have increased,” he said.

He stressed the need for President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the mental health bill, stating that the lunacy Act which is currently being used in the country refers to people who are mentally ill as lunatics, which he said is quite stigmatising.

“The lunacy Act looks at people who are mentally ill as being aggressive as people who needed to be kept in an asylum, seeing them as nuisance in the environment. So rather than taking care of those who are mentally ill, the law tended to protect the community against them and therefore we felt that the law needed a review,” he explained.

The mental health bill, which has been passed by the National Assembly, has been harmonised and sent to the President since 2020 for assent.

The psychiatrist noted that the bill looks at how to look after those who are mentally ill, looking at their needs, looking at what should be done, and of course even the psychiatrist practice, how government is also to fund and look after the wellbeing of mentally ill people are also captured.

He added that the bill also seeks to decriminalise suicide attempt, saying that people who attempt suicide are known to have mental illness.

“About 90 per cent of those who attempt suicide are known to have mental health problem and out of this, 80 per cent are as a result of depression. This has been researched, it has been documented. Are we punishing mentally ill people for being ill or we should be looking at how to care for them.

“We are pleading with the good people of this nation. We are hoping and pleading with the whole nation to see that the bill is assented to,” he said.