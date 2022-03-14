Governors under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) have raised the alarm that the spate of insecurity, political and economic uncertainties in the country may lead to heavy financial losses and grounding of state government businesses.

Ekiti State governor and chairman of NGF, Kayode Fayemi, raised the alarm on Monday at the maiden meeting of the 36 attorney-generals of States with the NGF.

To avert this, he said the states have placed the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation on red alert in ensuring that the states are not ambushed through frivolous cases/court orders.

Fayemi, who was represented by the Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, said: “the spate of insecurity across many States, political and economic uncertainties in the country and the States have placed the office of the Attorney-General on red alert.

“In ensuring that the state is not ambushed through frivolous cases/ Court Orders that may lead to heavy financial losses and grounding of Government business. We do not doubt that this meeting would afford you the opportunity to seek solutions.”

He also stated that governors were in support of autonomy for judiciary and legislature but that the onus should be on the states to determine and implement it.

“You are all aware of the controversy occasioned by the question of the autonomy of the Judiciary and Legislature.

“The Forum has often been in support of autonomy, but we felt that the onus was on the States to determine and implement it. It is therefore expedient that as chief law officers, you exercise the right to review and monitor the extent of implementation in your States,” he added.

Also, he said the Forum through its Peace and Inclusive Security Initiative (PISI) has commenced discussions with stakeholders on diverse ways to handle some of the security challenges and restore peace to communities.

“There are many burning issues before you today, ranging from the administration of our criminal justice system, Stamp Duties, Value Added Tax, the fallout from the London Paris Club Refunds culminating in the criminal bid to deprive States of $419m,” he added.