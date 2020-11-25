By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

In a bid to curb the rising insecurity in the country especially within the FCT, a new emergency response app was, on Wednesday Commissioned in Abuja to help citizens quickly and easily call for rescue when faced with danger.

The app, which is fully operational, will engage core emergency responders in the country including the police, fire service, medicals and NEMA so as to deliver notification of location-based crime reporting through GPS and location-tracking within a close group which can be used by family to continuously track user location.

Speaking to journalists at the commissioning, founder of the organisation, Tony Nwulu further stated that the primary focus of the app is to help facilitate the ongoing improvement of security and emergency services including the setting up of an Emergency Communications System For Nigeria.

“With PrimeAlert in your offices and homes, you are sure that response will come to you in record time. What we have done as an organisation is to bridge that gap and delay when calling for help.

“We understand clearly that during medical emergency, we have an ambulance that will respond to you no matter what the situation is. With just a push of the botten, we will send a response team of well-trained EMPs.”

When asked about the relationship between PrimeAlert and other security agencies, he said “ We all know that some of these institutions are poorly funded. You get get to most of these fire stations and find dilapidated vehicles and this is because of poor funding. We will not just fold our hands and watch, tat is what has birthed PrimeAlert.”