BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

Against the backdrop of the current spate of insecurity in the country, the Former Governors Forum (FGF) has resolved to meet with stakeholders at various levels of government and beyond with a view to finding lasting solutions to the menace.

The Forum, which made the disclosure in a press statement signed by its executive secretary, Prof. Tunde Esan, also expressed concern about the state of the nation.

“Happenings in the past months in Nigeria have been one of nightmares with avoidable bloodletting, kidnapping and banditry which seem to have become the second name of our country, and giving our nation a worldwide embarrassing badge of dishonour.

“In view of the above, the leadership of the Former Governors Forum (FGF), as Nigeria’s Unity Forum, will be meeting with critical stakeholders, to contribute our quota towards finding solutions.

Those the Forum intend to meet include Nigerian leaders at the federal level, state level, leadership of the political parties and other stakeholders,” Esan said.

The group added that attacks of schools and kidnapping of students were the order of the day without any government official admitting responsibility or willingly resigning in remorse for the failure.

“There is a dangerous trend, as violence engulfs our nation, conspiracy theories have become rife, leading to ethnic animosities, suspicions and its attendant repercussions: Shasha incident in Ibadan comes to mind. Inter-ethnic harmony that has been the hallmark of our societies for hundreds of years is threatened. A nation of 200 million people with more than 200 (two hundred ethnic groups) cannot afford

this,” they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Forum noted that it cannot afford to be indifferent to the stateof the nation, adding that, “we call on all Nigerians to be hopeful,

our nation will surely come out stronger from this. Our country has the largest concentration of blacks in the world and, one of the major

hopes for Africans to earn respect in the community of nations. We cannot afford to fail.”