Founder, Exam Ethics Marshal International (EEMI), Mr Ike Onyechere, said the Exam Ethics Marshals 25th Anniversary Conference scheduled to hold on June 21 in Abuja has been postponed.

Onyechere, who is also the chairman, organising committee, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja yesterday.

He said the postponement was due to the security challenges the country was faced with in recent times.

“Exam Ethics appreciates the support and facilitation of all distinguished speakers, resource persons, sponsors and invitees. This announcement serves as back up to individual notifications.

“Exam Ethics also acknowledges, with thanks, the contributions of ideas, suggestions, advice and recommendations of a diverse range of stakeholders towards successful organisations of anniversary year events.

“The postponement is in line with the bulk of the recommendations relating to the operational environment.

“A new date for the conference will be announced later as all inconveniences caused by this postponement are highly regretted,” he said.

Onyechere, however, said that the induction and inauguration ceremony for the first batch of Exam Ethics Marshals from the online integrity certification-training course would still be held on July 23 as earlier planned.