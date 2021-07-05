In a bid to contribute to the fight against crimes and criminality in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the FCT administration has demolished over 400 illegal structures along Lugbe-across, along Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, used as a haven for criminals.

The FCTA director of security services, Adamu Gwary, vowed that the administration would not fold its hands and watch criminals overrun the city, adding that the minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello is not happy with illegal structures posing a security threat to the city.

Gwary said with the minister’s political will the removal of illegal structures would be sustained.

“The minister of FCT is not happy with the development along the Airport road and as such, he ordered the removal of all activities that will deface the vicinity and also create a security threat to the nation’s capital.

“You can see that there are so many nuisances which come along with its security implications. Recently the minister presented a paper on items vandalized.

“Once there is the political will which the minister has given the go-ahead we will sustain it. We have the support of the security agencies and all the departments in FCT are at work. You can see that we came out in the rain, once there is that go-ahead, there is no going back, we will sustain it,” he said.

According to the director of security services, if they identify where there is a nuisance, they will pencil it down for the operation. “It is not only the Airport Road, but the Airport Road as you know is the eye of the city so, we cannot afford to joke with it”.

The chairman, FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah, said the operation was occasioned by national security.

Attah explained that the administration had received disturbing reports that some illegal makeshift structures were being erected along the Airport Road despite several demolitions.

“We enjoy strong political will from the minister. Very sadly, just last week we were here and after clearing this place people have rebuilt some structures. We have cleared many structures again and this time around we have taken more drastic measures.

“We also appeal to people, some of them who are building back after seven days of clearing, are saying they have approached the FCDA? We do not collect bribes. We do not compromise land use standards. Do not give bribes and we will not take,” he said.