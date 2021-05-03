By Tarkaa David |

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the establishment of National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

This is just as President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Major General AM Dikko (rtd) as pioneer coordinator for the Center.

The Centre which is domiciled in the office the National Security Adviser (ONSA) replaces the defunct Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

A statement by the Head, Strategic Communications Office of the National Security Adviser, ZM Usman, on Monday, said the center will serve as the institutional mechanism for policy guidance, research and monitoring of all aspects of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) in Nigeria.

He said the move is part of ongoing restructuring of Nigeria’s security architecture to address emerging threats and strengthen regional mechanism for the control, prevention and regulation of SALW.

“The impact of the proliferation of SALW across national borders in Africa and the Sahel region has resulted in terrorism, human trafficking, organised crime, and insurrections in West Africa and Nigeria.

“Therefore, as one of the measures in tackling this threat, the new Centre will be fulfilling the requirements of the ECOWAS Moratorium on Import, Export, and Manufacture of Light Weapons as well as the UN Plan of Action to prevent, combat, and eradicate the illicit trade in SALW.”

He said the center will serve as the National Focal Point on SALW in Nigeria and lead a multi-stakeholder process involving Government Ministries, Departments, Agencies and the Civil Society in implementing all national, UN and ECOWAS Plans of Action on the control of SALW.

The Centre is further tasked to maintain international cooperation and also operate zonal offices in the six geopolitical zones to ensure quick response and effective mobilisation of resources.

The National Coordinator of the Center Major General AM Dikko (Retd) has served in various capacities in and outside Nigeria.

He was a course director at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre and Chief `Instructor of the Nigerian Army Peacekeeping Centre.

He was also a Military Adviser, United Nation Office for West Africa, Director Peacekeeping Operations Defence Headquarters, Commander Operations LAST HOLD as well as Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE among others.

The pioneer Coordinator has vast experience working with the ECOWAS and the UN system and is expected to operationalise the objectives of the NCCSALW.