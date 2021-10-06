The federal government has hinted that it may declare a state of emergency in Anambra State if circumstances indicate that the November 6 governorship election is under threat.

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), disclosed this to State House correspondents after the weekly federal executive council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa on Wednesday.

According to him, the federal government would not fail to take precautions to ensure that the democratic order is kept safe.

He said that no possibility is ruled out, including the declaration of a state of emergency.

“When our national security is attacked and the sanctity of our constitutionally guaranteed democracy is threatened, no possibility is ruled out.

“As a government, we have a responsibility to ensure the sustenance of our democratic order. As a government, we have a responsibility to provide security to life and properties.

“So, within the context of these constitutional obligations of the government or the desire to establish democratic norms and order, there is no possibility that is out ruled.

“The government will certainly do the needful in terms of ensuring that our elections are held in Anambra in terms of ensuring necessary security is provided, and in terms of ensuring protection is accorded to lives and properties.

“So, what I’m saying in essence, no possibility is out ruled by government in terms of ensuring the sanctity of our democratic order, in terms of ensuring that election in Anambra holds, and you cannot out rule possibilities inclusive of the possibility of declaration of state of emergency where it is established, in essence, that there is a failure on the part of the state government to ensure the sanctity of security of lives, properties and democratic order.

“So, our position as a government is that this election is going to hold. Necessary security in terms of democratic order must certainly prevail for the purpose of this election.

“So, we resolve to have the election, the election is going to hold and no possibilities are ruled out in terms of ensuring the provision of security, for the purpose of the conduct of the election, as well as Anambra is concerned,” Malami said.