Delegates from the federal government and South East stakeholders including governors of the zone yesterday met in Enugu over the insecurity challenges confronting the country, especially in the eastern part of the country.

The federal government delegation which was led by the defence minister, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd) held a meeting with the stakeholders and security heads at the Enugu Government House.

According to Magashi, the issues raised at the meeting included the instability and criminality affecting the country in general.

The chairman, South-East Governors Forum, David Umahi, thanked the delegates for their concern towards the insecurity in the zone.

Umahi, who is the governor of Ebonyi State, disclosed that the stakeholders discussed issues on open grazing, stating that they informed the delegates that each state of the region has laws in respect of the ban.