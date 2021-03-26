BY ORJIME MOSES, Abuja

Zinariya Consults, a policy, research and governance organisation has urged the federal government to investigate all the recent violence between farmers and herders in order to come up with a lasting solution.

The organisation in its key findings discovered that the conflict between farmers and herders has been on the rise despite the efforts of the government to ensure food security and diversify the economy through various agricultural programmes.

Speaking at a one-day workshop held yesterday in Abuja, Dr Joseph Ochogwu, said the government should expedite the trial of individuals or groups found to have participated, sponsored or are complicit in the violence.

He also called on government at all levels to work together and tackle the problem of youth unemployment and underemployment.

“Government at all levels should also work together to deploy a Joint Task Force comprising of Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, paramilitary and civil institutions to affected states in the country.

They should build and strengthen the already existing community based ensure that women are mainstreamed in peace building programmes.

“Both the state and federal governments should institutionalise legal, medical and psychological care arrangements to comprehensively address conflict related sexual violence, punish perpetrators, provide medical and psychological care to victims and protect children from sexual violence in the affected states.

“State governments from Benue, Plateau, Taraba should recognise the critical role of religious and traditional institutions in peace building in the communities , include them in direct governance and policy formulation processes,” he said.