By FESTUS OKOROMADU, Abuja

Amid the rising threat posed by the nefarious activities of kidnappers and banditry across the nation, a local technology firm has offered to stop the trend with the use of technological gadgets.

The indigenous technology company, E.F. Network Ltd said it currently has two key apps that traps locations thus removing the burden of having to trace the specific place a kidnapped person is taken as long as the victim is in possession of the anti-kidnapping tools.

Addressing the media in Abuja on Friday, the chief executive of E.F. Network Ltd, Gideon Egbuchulam, said his company was challenged by the growing rate of insecurity in the country, hence the innovation of an anti-kidnapping tool to help combat the spate of kidnapping, and other crimes.

According to him, both the anti-kidnapping and the anti-phone theft app which can be accessed on its efphonetaxi-solution platform performs multiple roles such as providing security information for tracking movement and recovery of phones, vehicles as well personal data in case missing electronic gadgets including laptops and phones.

“The efphonetaxi-solution is an app designed to recover phone owners data, lost or stolen, while the anti-kidnapping tool to help combat the spate of kidnapping, and other crimes in the country,” he said.

Both apps he explained that parents can monitor the movements of their kids from their phones or computers one it’s installed on their school bags or any other devices they carry around.

“So if for any reason your child or relative who has the app installed on phone or otherwise, you can actually track where they are, get photographs of they location they are and the persons they are with and even trendier same as evidence in a law court if the need arises,” he stated.

Mr. Egbuchulam stated that the recent calls by the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Jamaatu Nasril Islam, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll, and the Chairman of the North East governors Forum and governor of Borno State, Babagana Umaru Zulum, over incessant killings by bandits and kidnapping for ransom in the Northern part of the country should be of serious concern to all.

He stated that the apps being offered by his company when installed reduces the risk in time of dangers as it can precisely define its location within 5 meter thus allowing security person to track and rescue the victim or gadget.

On his part, the Technical Director of E F Network, Mr. Ebenezer Ikeri, described the tools as the best anti-kidnapping and anti-theft app in the world today. He therefore

advises security conscious persons to grab the product, stressing that legitimate phone owners most uninstall the app before selling them if they which to do so at any point in time. “The app was only designed to prevent illegal smartphone acts and not legal acts,” he said.

Also speaking Director, corporate Communications, Mr. Ameh Ochojila, said, the company has established customer service numbers both in English and Hausa languages to carter for the overwhelming reception.

Mr. Ochojila urges those who had challenges registering on the website to be patient because hundreds of thousands of users visit the website daily and due to poor network connectivity some were not able to complete registration. Anybody with such experience should contact customer service lines for assistance.