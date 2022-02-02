A former director of Shipping, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Capt. Waredi Eniosuoh, stated has that merchant vessels plying the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) have been authorised by their various flag state to bear arms due to insecurity in the region.

The flag state, according to Wikipedia, has the authority and responsibility to enforce regulations over vessels registered under its flag, including those relating to inspection, certification, and issuance of +safety and pollution prevention documents.

Waredi, in an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP, also disclosed that armed escort still provide security for merchant vessels from 100 nautical miles into Nigerian coastal water.

He, however, disclosed that hiring armed escorts and private security guards to protect vessels on the nation’s coastal water and Gulf of Guinea (GoG) was one of the reasons foreign shipping companies slammed war risk insurance surcharge on Nigerian bound cargoes.

“Most merchant ships plying the Gulf of Guinea have been authorized by their flags to bear arms. In addition, there is armed escort from 100 nautical miles out, provided by Private Security Companies registered by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC). The boats carry armed and hired Nigerian Navy personnel.

is part of the reasons for the War Risk Insurance Premium,” Waredi, a marine and aviation consultant said.

However, shipping organisation-BIMCO, is urging states in the Gulf of Guinea region to take responsibility and step-up prosecution efforts when pirates are apprehended by international navies.

BIMCO, which is one of the largest international shipping associations representing shipowners across the world, said this followed the release of three suspected pirates held in custody on board Danish frigate Esbern Snare.

The BIMCO secretary general and chief executive officer, David Loosley said establishing sustainable security situation in the Gulf of Guinea cannot happen without full support of the states in the Gulf of Guinea region.

“The presence of international navies is a very important step in the right direction to keep seafarers safe but establishing a sustainable security situation in the Gulf of Guinea cannot happen without full support of the region. Bringing suspected pirates to justice is best done by regional coastal states,” says BIMCO secretary general and CEO, David Loosley.

“We have seen suspected pirates brought to justice in the region before. International collaboration between regional jurisdictions and non-regional military forces holds a tremendous potential that cannot be missed,” Loosley said.

The Gulf of Guinea coastal states focus increasingly on maritime security and several initiatives are underway. There are however still challenges.

As an example, Nigeria’s Deep Blue is still not deployed on active antipiracy operations.

“If regional coastal states help prosecute apprehended pirates it will significantly strengthen the case for capacity-building and support from the international community and underpin the development of the blue economy in West Africa,” says BIMCO’s head of Maritime Safety and Security, Jakob Larsen.