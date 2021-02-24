BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Former Deputy Governor of Benue State Chief Stephen Lawani has expressed fears about the threat to security, food Security in the Country due to incessant attacks on Farmers by Suspected Herdsmen

According to Lawani following the unabated attacks on farmer across the Country majority of them have stop going to the farms and most of them have even flee their Communities for safety.

Chief Lawani who made this known in an interview with our correpondent lamented that Nigeria is facing a lot of security challenges and this calls for all and Sundry to make the interest of the Nation a priority rather than self interest

“I want to call on Government at all levels and all stakeholders to join in the fight against insecurity so that our farmers can go back to their farms, if the security in the Country is not addressed in the next few years Nigeria will experience hunger and starvation”

We have enough problems already bedeviling us. Our children go to school now for a four-year course and end up doing it in six years or even more, Let’s put the interest of this country forward. And to our leaders who have sworn to protect lives and Properties they do it properly both at the national and state levels, let them follow the path of office and govern this large country well, knowing that any small thing can really scatter us”

“Each time I leave Abuja to Makurdi, it is prayer till I arrive Màkurdi because I don’t know whether I’ll be able to reach Makurdi without being attack on the road. It was never so before. And the way things are going it seems we have not seen the worst of things yet”

“We are all worried; there is no question about that and it has nothing to do with a particular party. Today we have the army and police controlling affairs. If there is breakdown of security and hoodlums take over the roads and start shooting, they don’t ask you whether you are APC, PDP, Yoruba, Hausa, Idoma or Tiv”

“So , it is something that we are worried about and you can see governors from all parties moving from one part of the country to another to strategize on ways to bring peace in the Country”

“So, the implication of insecurity is enormous. Therefore, government must do something quickly. That is why I personally will say that if the Nigerian government cannot arrest the situation and requires help from outside, they should do it. After all, we have in the past aided countries that had similar challenges”