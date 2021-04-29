BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

A former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has blamed the nation’s unabating security challenges on President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is even as Frank wrote a letter to members of the international community, such as the United States of America (US), United Kingdom (UK), United Nations (UN) and European Union (EU), urging them to assist Nigeria overcome her heightened security challenges.

Frank, in a statement personally signed by him on Thursday in Abuja, lamented that insecurity in the country has reached an alarming proportion which requires immediate assistance from friendly developed countries to restore normalcy.

The political activist, however, insisted that it is now clear to Nigerians in particular, and the world in general that the raging inferno devouring the country was a function of the APC’s insensitivity, ineptness, corruption and gross inability to keep Nigeria safe.

The Bayelsa-born politician also blamed the rising insecurity in the country on the leadership of the security agencies, saying they “stink of corruption, incompetence, negligence and cluelessness.”

He said the current upsurge in killings and annexation of Nigerian territories by Boko Haram insurgents have sufficiently put a lie to the propaganda of Buhari’s administration claiming that the country is winning the war on terror.

“Now, it is not opposition party raising the alarm, but APC Governors are lamenting seizure of communities by insurgents and APC senators are crying out that the country is on fire and that Buhari has failed,” he declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frank insisted that insecurity in Nigeria has reached a point that if left in the hands of Buhari and APC, the country will inexorably face a certain doom.

He said: “Today, we no longer hear of only Boko Haram terrorists’ killings in the North East of Nigeria but also everywhere in the country.

“There are incessant killings in the South and West being perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen whom the government has refused to proscribe and tag a terrorist organization.

“Rather, Buhari and his failed government has scandalously and baptismally renamed these murderous herdsmen as ‘bandits’.

“These murderous devils invade people’s homes, rape women, massacre communities, abduct students for humongous ransom and yet, none of them has ever been arrested nor prosecuted.

“Look at the massacre in Benue state? What crime did the murdered IDP camp residents commit other than that they are innocent Nigerians?

“What about the abducted students of Greenfield University in Kaduna state who are being serially murdered by their abductors?

“What about the killing spree in Mainok, Damaturu-Maiduguri highway? There are ongoing killings and kidnapping in Osun, Abia, Anambra, Imo states and every part of the country. Where is safe?

“We were recently confronted with a sad reality that Boko Haram terrorists have seized and hoisted flags in over 42 communities in Niger state, which is just a stone throw from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

“This shows that the territorial integrity of this country, under Buhari, has gone to the mud. Otherwise, how can terrorists seize and hoist flags in any part of a country where there is a government?

“I dare say that the APC’s administration has not only failed to curb terrorism but has become its Enabler-In-Chief.

“Look at how the Presidency rolled out the tanks to defend the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, who has been unveiled by US intelligence to have ties with, and sympathy for terrorist organisations like Al-Qaeda and Taliban!

“How safe are we in Nigeria if such a sensitive position is held by a known terrorist sympathiser? Yet, the Buhari government has refused to sack and prosecute Pantami who is currently superintending over the bio-metrics, phone, National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN) of Nigerians.

“We recall that President Buhari forced former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, out of office over alleged past misdeeds and appointed Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

“Same ignoble treatment was meted out against Mrs Kemi Adeosun who was forced to resign as finance minister and was swiftly replaced with Hajia Zainab Ahmed by Buhari.

“However, Buhari has refused to sack Pantami who is believed to be an ardent terrorists’ sympathizer. This shows that this government is an accomplice to terrorist elements now making the country ungovernable.

“It is clear that this government lacks the capacity to secure Nigeria and Nigerians. Even the military lacks the morale and competence to fight insecurity.

“This is why the Nigerian Air Force would rather bomb and kill over 20 ground troops instead of terrorists.

“I therefore, call on the international community: UN, US, EU and the UK not to be indifferent to the situation in Nigeria but to help this country with technology, manpower and intelligence to overcome its present security challenges, just like they did in Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan.