An industrialist, Olusegun Aderemi has said insecurity being one of the major challenges confronting Nigeria is responsible for current secessionist agitations in some parts of the country.

He also called for the inclusion of the traditional rulers in the planning of the security of this nation.

Aderemi said some people are demanding self determination for their race because of the worsening security situation and several other problems pummeling the nation.

He spoke in his Aramoko Ekiti country home at the weekend while celebrating his birthday with his kinsmen where he feted about 1000 widows, women and youths of the town.

The Lagos based businessman said, “The issue of secession is all about insecurity. When people are not secured, so many things come into play. But if there is sanity, people will be very busy.

“When people are busy, there will be progress. There won’t be time for division, secession. By the time things come back to normal, most people will forget about separation. The US is more than Nigeria in terms of population and till tomorrow, they are still united and that is why they call them the United States of America. Nigeria is not too big to be united”.

Harping on the need to include traditional rulers in curtailing insecurity in the country, Aderemi who is the Atayese of Aramoko Ekiti said, “traditional rulers are the owners, the ones responsible for security as far as grassroots is concerned.

“Each and every community is with a king, the leader, being the king knows those that are bad and those that are good. The criminals are human beings and not spirits and they are from a particular locality and that locality has a head who is the king.

“If you want to know anybody in any locality, you talk to the king, the king will point to the family. The king can assess and say ‘this is a good family, this is a bad family. I am using this opportunity to remind the Federal Government that inclusion of the traditional rulers is very important”.