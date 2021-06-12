As the cybersecurity threat landscape becomes more complex, organizations are struggling to keep their data and applications secure. Galaxy Backbone in partnership with DataSixth “a pure-play MSSP” to deliver cyber Security Operations Centre as a Service (SOCaaS) to address the myriad of cyber threats.

Forrester defines pure play providers as MSSPs who typically started life as an MSSP. For most of them, this is still their core (if not sole) method of client engagement. As a result, they come with a robust set of dedicated security capabilities, analytics and reporting capabilities, and automation and orchestration.

GBB in a statement made available to guardian by his Head of Media and Marketing, Mr Chidi Okpala, in Abuja, on Friday.

He noted that Galaxy Backbone partnership with MSSP will help MDAs and private sector organisation to overcome their security challenges so teams can focus on important and fluctuating business initiatives.

According to the Managing Director/CEO of GBB, Prof Muhammad Bello Abubakar, “The requirement for enabling cybersecurity services in today’s ever-changing threat landscape is becoming an increasing national level priority. Galaxy Backbone’s relentless focus on delivering expert solutions as a government trusted advisor to its clients, means that the business is ideally placed to deliver cyber resilience and threat reduction,” he said.

In his remarks, the DataSixth founder Michael Anyanwu said, “We are excited about the prospect of joining in partnership with Galaxy Backbone at this critical stage of our growth journey.

“In our opinion, Galaxy Backbone has an enormous potential to set new standards in cyber security including providing managed detection and response services, security analytics and data protection across the country and Africa at large.

“DataSixth SOCaaS tracks, identifies and responds to cyber events in real-time and is supported by security analysts who perform threat detection, analysis and remediation. It also offers cyber threat intelligence and forensic capabilities and uses a “timely alerting” process to reduce false-positive alerts.

He noted that the overall purpose of this partnership is to strengthen the national cyber posture, increase cybersecurity resilience, the efficiency and quality of public administration service in Nigeria.

The statement further read in part: “Galaxy Backbone MSSP delivers, Enhanced visibility through real-time monitoring of your network traffic and malicious activity, Sleep insurance knowing your environment has ‘eyes on glass’ 24x7x365.

“Access to cybersecurity experts who have a deep understanding of today’s threat landscape and the latest security technologies available. Together, both companies will enable MSSP services to MDAs leveraging its SECaaS (security-as-a-service) to deliver cyber resilience capabilities.

“The partnership offers a variety of cybersecurity capabilities, from proactively hunt for cyber threats, to forensic analysis, incident response and provision of threat remediation plans,” he said.

“The benefit of this new partnership covers service offerings such as: Security Operations Centre as a Service (SOCaaS), State of art SIEM (managed and leveraged), Ransomware mitigation & security automation, Threat intelligence and Darkweb monitoring, Security assessment, VAPT & forensic, Endpoint detection and response (EDR), Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR), White label services.

“In reaching this vision for the nation, Galaxy Backbone believes the expanded services in cybersecurity ensures that ‘end customers are provided best in class cybersecurity services and to be the clear choice for cybersecurity, tied to its multi- layered cloud solution that safeguards organizations against malware and contains and stops data breaches in real-time’.

“DataSixth delivers Cybersecurity Intelligence. With our unique capabilities, we’re able to deliver value, deliver answers, and deliver actionable security intelligence. Our approach to delivering security intelligence enhances your security program, simultaneously improves effectiveness and secures critical assets, so you can deliver better and more predictable business outcomes of your core service portfolios.

“Our skilled cyber security specialists are dedicated to providing expertise in Security and Risk Consulting, Managed Security Services, Managed Detection & Response with our Cyber defense Security Operations Centre (CSOC), IT Security Audit & Penetration Testing. For more information on DataSixth cybersecurity services, visit https://datasixth.com.

“Galaxy Backbone is the information technology and shared services provider of the Federal Government of Nigeria. It is over a decade since its inception. During these past years, technology has changed significantly across Nigeria and the world. This can be seen and felt not just in the private sector, but across the public sector agencies and institutions for which Galaxy Backbone was set up to enable and deliver technology services.

“We are changing the way we conduct our operations and becoming more service oriented and customer focused. We believe we are better positioned to help the public agencies and institutions as well as the private sector we serve, attain their technology objectives. For more information on Galaxy services, https://galaxybackbone.com.ng”