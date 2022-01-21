Aare Onakafo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has blamed the police for foiling the proposed partnership that was aimed at securing the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, saying the growing incidents of kidnapping and killings on the road could have been averted had the police authorities allowed the partnership arrangements to sail through.

The Yoruba generalissimo stated this yesterday while reacting to the frequent attacks on travellers by bandits on the road.

Adams, who is the convener of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) explained that the local security outfit had in a letter written to the police in September last year and requested for a partnership with the police authorities to join in the normal routine patrol along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in order to assist the police in ensuring safety and effective security along the road.

“The letter was in response to the growing spate of insecurity along the road, which remains a major road in the region.

“The reason for the request is to use our strengths and networks to secure the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which has remained volatile and porous, as a result of prolonged attacks, including robbery, killings and kidnapping and other social vices in the region.”

“The idea of seeking partnership with the police came up after series of meetings with leaders and stakeholders of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group to assist the police in securing the southwest along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“The letter dated September 22,2021 was addressed to the commissioners of police, security Advisers, Director of State Security Services(DSS) and other security operatives in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States.”

