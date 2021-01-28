The Senate has urged President Buhari to put the newly appointed service chiefs to task by giving them a timeline to bring the ongoing anti-terror war in the country to an end.

The Senate gave the stand through its committee chairman on the Army, Senator Ali Ndume.

Ndume, who represents Borno South in the Senate, said the new security chiefs have the necessary competencies to execute their mandates.

The lawmaker who hailed the appointment and choice of the new service chiefs said the decision by President Buhari has shown that he is a man of his words, having promised to rejig the nation’s security architecture.

“The appointment of the new service chiefs is a welcome development and that goes to show that the President is keeping to his words. I remember in his New Year broadcast, he made a promise that he was going to rejig the security apparatus and that he assured Nigerians that the war against insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality that have been disturbing the country will be properly addressed,” he stated.