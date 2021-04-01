ADVERTISEMENT

BY HUSSAINI JIRGI DAMATURU Yobe

State governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni has directed the reopening of boarding schools in the state for continuation of the 2020/21 academic session on 12 – April 2021. The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana, disclosed this in a meeting with the heads of security agencies and stakeholders to review the security situation in the state.

According to him, the schools were shut on 28th February, 2021 following the abduction of students in some parts of the country. He noted that the state government has taken necessary measures to protect lives and property in all the schools. Speaking to journalists shortly after the meeting, the commissioner for basic and secondary education, Dr Mohammed Sani Idriss, said bandits have been targeting educational institutions and schools abducting students in most of the northern parts.

He assured that in Yobe State, security agencies are set to protect the schools with the support and cooperation of school management, parent and guardian among other stakeholders. Also speaking, the special adviser on security matters, Brgd. Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (Rtd) said the kidnapping of students is one of the major challenges of Nigeria security.