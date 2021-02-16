By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has handed over 30 Hilux patrol vehicles to improve security situation across Adamawa state.

Fintiri also used the avenue to announce the state government readiness to sponsor 600 hunters to Police College Maiduguri for training having recently sent 300 for same purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicles distributed to the officials of the state security outfit ‘Operation Farauta’ is for onward delivery to the 21 LGAs along with ten motorcycles to easy reaching out to remote areas for patrols.

Fintiri enjoined the hunters to make use of the vehicles in tackle kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminal activities in the state.

The Governor commended the hunters for complementing the efforts of security agents and assured them that, government will continue to support them towards stemming the tide of security challenges in the state.

Alhaji Jingi Rufai, chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, appreciated the role played by the present administration towards protection of lives and property.

Alhaji Mohammed Tola, Chairman, Nigeria Hunters Association, lauded the support on behalf of his colleagues.