Ebonyi State government yesterday released N600million for the construction of 15 buildings for the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the state police command.

The commissioner for internal security, boarder peace and conflict resolution, Chief Stanley Emegha, who made the disclosure in Abakaliki, said the buildings are to ensure good shelter for the affected senior police officers.

He said while some of the local government areas would have two, others will have one buildingadding that the release is the first phase of the project as the different Area Commanders would also benefit from the project.

The Commissioner noted that the structure after construction would be handed over to the DPOs to inhabit, adding that it would enhance their effectiveness and efficiency of the job.

Emegha also disclosed that the state government had donated crime-fighting equipment worth millions of naira to the state police command.

He said the support came at a time the police appear to be recording major breakthroughs against hoodlums who had in the last few months engaged in a series of violent attacks on security personnel and destruction of public facilities.

