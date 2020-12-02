The North-East Governors Forum yesterday threw its weight behind Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s call for the federal government to engage mercenaries in routing Boko Haram terrorists in Sambisa forest and other enclaves the insurgents are hibernating.

Speaking at the council chamber of the Government House in Maiduguri, the leader of the delegation of the Forum and Taraba State governor, Mr Darius Ishaku, said they were in Borno to condole the government and people of the state over the Killing of 47 farmers on their farmlands in Zabarmari.

Governor Ishaku, who came in company of his counterparts, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe and Governor Ahmadu Fintri of Adamawa, told Governor Zulum that the entire people of Northeast were pained and traumatised over the sad incident.

Ishaku said,” I will key into your requests which is saying that the federal government should hire some mercenaries to come and help us stop these problems because, what we can’t do or solve ,we need to invite others who can solve and help us out.

Responding, Zulum who is the chairman of Northeast Governors Forum, welcomed the delegation and thanked them for coming to sympathize with the people of the state over the recent killings.

The governor noted that the coming of the Northeast governors showed the degree of fraternity that exists between the Northeast Governors Forum and the people of the Northeast.