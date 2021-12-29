A group, under the auspices of ‘Take The Bull By The Horns’ Movement, has called on Nigerians to take necessary actions to salvage the country from the menace of insecurity.

Leader of the group, Manuel Oyeoka, who made the call in Abuja on Wednesday, during an interaction with journalists, noted that the challenges facing Nigeria today, such as insecurity, rising crime rate, inflation, among others were self-inflicted.

Oyeoka said the country was sick and bleeding, even as he expressed the hope that the present situation would not lead to the disintegration of the country or war, but would bring about more united and peaceful country.

He explained that the movement, which aims at metamorphosing into a full-fledged political party in future, stands for good governance, justice and leadership redirection for Nigeria and Nigerians.

Also speaking, the spokesperson for the group, Jude Ogiema Audu, said political leaders in Nigeria must learn to put a square peg in a square hole, if the country must move forward.

“Some of the problems facing Nigeria today are self-inflicted, because a country like Nigeria cannot survive where there is nepotism, favouritism and where you do not put a round peg in a round hole,” he stated.

