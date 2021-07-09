Group Urges Plateau citizens To Collaborate With Security Agent In Restoring Peace

A peace advocacy group in Plateau State operating under the aegis of Coalition of Plateau Civil Society for Peace and Security, (COPPASA),has enjoined the people of the state to cooperate with the new Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General I.S Ali for a sustainable peace in the state.

COPPASA,in a statement, Thursday, hailed the redeployment of Onyemulu and his subsequent replacement with General Ali who it described as a thorough breed security expert.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the National Coordinator, Dr Bitrus Pwajok and National and Secretary, Arch. Mrs Esther Mairiga, respectively, has expresses hope that the new army Commander and it’s team deployed to the state will live up to expectation, to restore normalcy to the land.

“Having rose from our quarterly meeting to appraise the peace architecture in Plateau State and among other things,we strongly commend the Nigeria Army high command for the immediate and well deserved redeployment of Major General Dominic Onyemulu as the Commander of Operation Safe Haven and his subsequent replacement with Major General Ali as the new special tast Force Commander.

Believing that Riyom and Bassa local governments which has recently been under back to dark days under would be a thing of the past.

“Kudos to the Nigeria police who are doing their best to curtail this menace but are handicapped due to logistic and man power.

“We are consoled in the fact that available records and information at our disposal show that the new commander is a through breed professional and detribalized Nigerian with both local and international exposures.

“We sincerely hope that he will bring his experience to bear by putting steps that will restore peace and harmony among the people of Plateau and southern kaduna.

“We appeal to our people to open their heart devoid of any sentiments and give General Ali the maximum cooperation.”