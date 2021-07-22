A group, New Life for All (NLFA) Kaduna State chapter, has called on the government at all levels to be more responsive in handling the insecurity ravaging the country.

The group, an association of different evangelical denominations with the sole aim of expanding the Kingdom of God through the Gospel message,

averred that Kaduna State which is the centre of learning is gradually becoming the centre of banditry, requiring urgent steps to stem the tide.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the chairman of the group, Rev. Yusuf Biniyat Jnr, who read the text of the briefing, which he co-signed with Evangelist Philip Akos (secretary), said insecurity in the country has become the order of the day, surfacing in different forms such as banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, rape, secession, looting, destruction of lives and properties among others.

He said, “The NLFA has also observed with great concern that insecurity is on the increase in Kaduna State and Nigeria at large, stressing that while the North East might be experiencing great relieve from the activities of insurgents as a result of the hard work of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the rest of the regions are having it tough in terms of insecurity.

“The worst among all is the Northwest where these evil activities of insurgents are having a field day. A typical example is in Kaduna State which has become a den of kidnappers and insurgents.