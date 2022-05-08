Kaduna State governorship aspirant under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Isah Ashiru, has said insecurity and divisiveness have taken Kaduna State 50 years backward.

He said the situation could however be remedied as soon as he is elected governor, adding that the state was lacking required development because of insecurity and disunity among the citizens partly created by the All Progressive Congress (APC) administration.

He stated this while fielding questions from newsmen after he inaugurated his campaign council, yesterday, adding that he would not leave any stone unturned to change the state for the better when elected.

“Unfortunately, with the security situation we find ourselves in Kaduna, we have been taken aback 50 years. The security situation in Kaduna has gone to its lowest ebb. The state has been balkanised unlike when we were in power. You cannot begin to talk about development when there is insecurity and disunity.

“I am not coming out just because I want to be governor, because this is a big task and responsibility which one will have to account for in the hereafter. With the present situation we find ourselves in Kaduna State, governance is a liability, but we cannot just fold our arms and knowing that we can safe the situation and allow these people (APC) to continue,” he said.

Speaking on how he will turn the state for the better, Ashiru said he had experience in almost every human endeavour which he would combine with the best brains around him to ensure rapid development in the state.