By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

In a bid to reduce incidences of farmer, community and herdsmen clashes , northern governors have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to hasten the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

Chairman of northern governors forum and Plateau State governor , Simon Lalong disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting president Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

According to him , the plan will curb the farmers and herder clash and also the constant conflicts between herders and communities.

He said “Incidentally I am a member of the livestock committee under the Vice President and I represent the north central . That was the purpose of setting up that committee and that committee made far-reaching recommendations and then funds were to be made available to pilot states, Plateau and about nine states are pilot states, to address some of these issues.

“The issue was to move away from the old ways of raring cows and to find modern ways of doing it. In some places, they will do it that way.

“But then in a confined environment, which was agreed to by all and that is part of the point I was raising, to remind Mr President to hasten the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

“We are still left with the herdsmen/farmers problem, the implementation of the NLTP will go a long way to address these issues.

“Either we like it or not, we need cows and it’s also some people’s occupation, but where it leads to conflicts and raises hazards like insecurity, we have to address.

“While we tolerate it, we must still address it because it is some people’s means of economic livelihood, but it shouldn’t be posing hazards of insecurity to anybody.

Lalong also appealed to the Federal government to assist in its effort of rebuilding the Jos Main Market, burnt down since 2002.

According to him, the state government needs about N15 billion to rebuild the market, which was one of the main sources of revenue for the state.

“On behalf of my State I made an appeal to the President. In Plateau State, one of the things that was keeping us was the Jos Mani Market, which was burnt down and up till date, it is difficult for us to rebuild that market; you know market is very essential to people.

“I have tried in several ways but definitely as a father, I also came to him seeking intervention, to start rebuilding the Jos Main Market. Based on the assessment done so far, we need between N12-15 billion to rebuild that market.

“Jos Main Market was brought down by dynamites some years back; when there was insecurity, almost the same market when the World Trade Centre in US was attacked. Since then, it has been very difficult to rebuild. We have tried collaborating with investors but that has not worked and now we are overstretched by COVID-19 so we cannot even do much.

“Recently we have been hearing about markets been burnt and interventions here and there. As it is now, we don’t have a market so we need such interventions too so that we can start rebuilding that market,” he stated .