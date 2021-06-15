Igbo elders and traditional rulers and under the aegis of Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA) and the Association of the Eze Ndigbo in 19 northern states of the federation have rallied support for the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in the bid to combat insecurity, ensure peace and unity in the country.

Advertisements





They condemned the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), including their secessionist quest, even as they irrevocably dissociated themselves from what they described as the group’s invidious acts.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting in Abuaja.

The communiqué was jointly signed by president-general of the Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA), Chief Chi Nwogu; chairman of the Eze Ndigbo in the 19 Northern States and FCT, Eze Pampas Ngozi Wahiwe, and Eze Ndigbo Kano and president of the Eze Ndigbo in Diaspora, Eze Boniface Ibekwe.

The communiqué noted that after examining the current state of the nation critically, the Igbo leaders denounced the on-going killings, banditry, and kidnapping, destruction of government property, robbery and unlawful activities of herdsmen.

They called on the people of the South East to desist from all acts of commission or omission that would endanger the lives of their people in the North or other parts of Nigeria.

“We condemn and dissociate ourselves from the wanton killings and destruction of property in the Eastern Nigeria and urge that no Nigerian should associate us with same”, the communiqué stated.

They charged the Buhari-led government to deploy all the lawful apparatus to secure the unity, security and development of all parts of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Igbo leaders stated that all Nigerians are free to live and engage in any lawful business, and similarly acquire and develop property in any part of Nigeria, adding that nobody or group of persons have the right to prevent such rights.

They also declared support for the rightful demand of the Igbos for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023, notwithstanding the political party.

The communiqué noted that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is the apex body and there should be no proliferation in any part of the North.

The Igbo leaders dissociated themselves from individuals or group of persons masquerading as Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the 19 northern states and the FCT, even as they affirmed the expulsion of one Eze Ibe Nwosu from the association.