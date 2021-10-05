Worried by the incessant security challenges in Anambra State, the inspector-general of police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has removed the commissioner of police in the state, Mr Tony Olofu.

The IGP also ordered the immediate posting of CP Echeng Eworo Echeng to replace him as the new commissioner of police in the state.

Force spokesperson, CP Frank Mba, said in a statement last night that the IGP had also ordered the deployment of a detachment of NPF Special Forces to Anambra State to complement the ongoing peace-building efforts of the Nigeria Police Operation Restore Peace in Anambra State.

He said the IGP, who is particularly concerned with the renewed attacks on innocent individuals and symbol of state authority in Anambra, ordered the new commissioner of police to mobilise both kinetic and non-kinetic law enforcement and crime fighting approaches to reverse the negative trend, reclaim public spaces from hoodlums and restore public peace in the state.