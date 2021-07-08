The public safety unit of the Imo State government has inaugurated safety coordinators in all the 27 local government areas of the state.

The special adviser on public safety Prince Ugochukwu Nzekwe, who disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the commissioner of police in the state, Abutu Yaro, said that the measure became necessary to enable security agencies to engage them in intelligence gathering for crime control and elimination.

Nzekwe, a two-term member of the state House of Assembly (Nkwerre constituency) noted that collaborative efforts and sustainable synergy between the safety unit and anti-crime institutions would go a long way to tackle banditry, criminality and hooliganism in the state.

“We need support from your office so that at the end of the day, the state will be safer and the people sleep with their two eyes closed, businesses flourish as usual and our economy improve,” he.

The former legislator commended CP Yaro for his outstanding performance in the various capacities he had functioned as a police officer and for reducing crime to the barest minimum in the state since his deployment from Zamfara State to Imo and enjoined him to keep up the good work.

CP Yaro in response called for a special working platform and social engineering to stem the growing wave of moral decadence in society including banditry, cultism, armed robbery, examination malpractices and drug addiction.

The police chief who took exception to youths’ restiveness in the oil producing Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta council areas insisted on the application of some social engineering to stem youths aggression, oil theft and confrontational attitude of the youth in these LGAs.