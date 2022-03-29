The spate of insecurity in Katsina State is a major impediment to the state’s drive to attain open defecation free status, Executive director of Katsina Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Aminu Dayyabu Safana, has said.

Safana told LEADERSHIP that the Governor Masari led administration was committed to ensuring that the state attain open defecation free status. He said already 25 LGs have been certified open-defecation free, insisting that the remaining nine are LGs battling incessant cases of banditry, kidnapping for ransom and rape.

He recalled that Danja, Bindawa and Daura LGs were recently validated as open defecation free making the State second-highest behind Jigawa State. “We cannot facilitate the activity in Jibia, Batsari, Danmusa, Kankara, Sabuwa, Funtua and Sandamu because insecurity challenges in these areas”.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT